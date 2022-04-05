ajc logo
Man killed in shooting at McDonald’s in DeKalb

DeKalb County police responded to a McDonald's at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Covington Highway about 10 p.m. Monday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A man has died after being shot at a McDonald’s in DeKalb County on Monday night.

DeKalb police responded to the location at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Covington Highway about 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department spokesperson. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The spokesperson declined to release further details, citing the ongoing investigation. It was not clear if the shooting originated inside the fast-food restaurant or was connected to it in any way.

The victim has not been identified. No suspect information was released Tuesday.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

