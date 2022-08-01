Man killed in shooting after dispute at SE Atlanta corner store, police say

A man was killed Sunday afternoon in what police believe was a dispute that escalated to gunfire at a southeast Atlanta corner store.
The victim, whose name was not released, was driven to a fire station on Boulevard for help after being shot about four miles away at Tanner’s Corner Grocery on McDonough Boulevard, according to Atlanta police. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Investigators at the shooting scene told Channel 2 Action News gunfire was reported inside the store about 5:30 p.m. The first officers to arrive saw blood and evidence of a shooting and were met by the victim’s mother, the news station reported.
“She said the victim was involved in a dispute at the store,” police Lt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2. “Shots were fired and he was shot.”
Dearlove said investigators are looking to identify a shooting suspect who was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
“I don’t believe this was a random incident. It looked like it was a targeted, perhaps an earlier dispute that escalated to the store location,” he said.
No arrests have been announced in the case.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author