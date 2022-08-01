Man killed in shooting after dispute at SE Atlanta corner store, police say

The victim, whose name was not released, was driven to a fire station on Boulevard for help after being shot about four miles away at Tanner’s Corner Grocery on McDonough Boulevard, according to Atlanta police. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators at the shooting scene told Channel 2 Action News gunfire was reported inside the store about 5:30 p.m. The first officers to arrive saw blood and evidence of a shooting and were met by the victim’s mother, the news station reported.