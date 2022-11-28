ajc logo
Man killed in NW Atlanta shooting by woman’s ex, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

An argument over a woman led to a shooting early Monday morning that left a man dead, Atlanta police said.

The suspect went to a home Moore Street, located off Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta, to see his ex-girlfriend and found her with another man, according to investigators. Police said the two men got into a dispute before shots were fired, and the suspect fled the scene.

Officers arrived at about 12:30 a.m. and found the victim critically wounded. He later died at a hospital, according to a police spokesperson. His name was not provided.

No description of the suspect was released.

The shooting remains under investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

