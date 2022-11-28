Man killed in NW Atlanta shooting by woman’s ex, police say

An argument over a woman led to a shooting early Monday morning that left a man dead, Atlanta police said.
The suspect went to a home Moore Street, located off Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta, to see his ex-girlfriend and found her with another man, according to investigators. Police said the two men got into a dispute before shots were fired, and the suspect fled the scene.
Officers arrived at about 12:30 a.m. and found the victim critically wounded. He later died at a hospital, according to a police spokesperson. His name was not provided.
No description of the suspect was released.
The shooting remains under investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
