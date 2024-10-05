Crime & Public Safety

Man killed in ‘domestic’ shooting involving 16-year-old in South Fulton, police say

The shooting happened on Mancha Street in South Fulton.

By
1 hour ago

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon during an incident involving a teenager in South Fulton, officials said.

The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Mancha Street, a residential road off Old National Highway, around 5:30 p.m. A 41-year-old man was found shot and killed at the scene, a spokesperson for the police department said. He was not publicly identified.

A 16-year-old boy was involved in the shooting, which officials said “stemmed from a domestic dispute.” Authorities did not specify the teen’s role in the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

