Man killed in ‘domestic’ shooting involving 16-year-old in South Fulton, police say

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon during an incident involving a teenager in South Fulton, officials said.
The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Mancha Street, a residential road off Old National Highway, around 5:30 p.m. A 41-year-old man was found shot and killed at the scene, a spokesperson for the police department said. He was not publicly identified.
A 16-year-old boy was involved in the shooting, which officials said “stemmed from a domestic dispute.” Authorities did not specify the teen’s role in the incident.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no arrests had been made as of Friday evening.
