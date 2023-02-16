Man kidnaps woman, 71, takes her to Spalding bank to withdraw money, police say

A man was arrested Monday after he broke into the home of a 71-year-old woman in Spalding County, pointed a toy gun at her head and forced her to go to a nearby bank, authorities said.
Spalding deputies responded around 6:50 a.m. to a burglary call at a residence on High Falls Road. The woman told deputies she was awakened by the suspect, Bryan Deundre Overton, 29, of Griffin, who broke into the home by throwing a concrete paver through a window, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Overton demanded the woman’s money, debit card and car keys and then drove her to a bank in her car and used the debit card to withdraw money from her account, the sheriff’s office said. After getting the money, Overton took the woman, who was not publicly identified, back to her home and drove away in her vehicle, according to the release.
Investigators issued a statewide lookout for the stolen vehicle after the incident. They looked at footage from bank surveillance cameras and isolated a “pretty clear” photo of the suspect. Crime scene investigators also found drops of blood near broken glass inside the residence.
At around 3 p.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers found the vehicle in a parking lot and arrested two men inside without incident. They were identified as the suspect and 31-year-old Christon Overton, who was taken into custody on “non-related” drug charges, the sheriff’s office said. It’s unclear if the two men are related.
Authorities said Bryan Overton had the victim’s debit card in his pocket and a “fresh” cut on his hand. Troopers located a shirt that he appeared to have worn as a mask at the bank, the sheriff’s office said. They also found a gun that fit the victim’s description, which they determined was actually a toy.
Bryan Overton was booked into the Spalding jail on charges of first-degree home invasion, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and crossing a guard line with a controlled substance.
Christon Overton, of Riverdale, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and crossing a guard line with a controlled substance.
The victim’s money was recovered, the sheriff’s office said.
