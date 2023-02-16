Man kidnaps woman, 71, takes her to Spalding bank to withdraw money, police say

Spalding deputies responded around 6:50 a.m. to a burglary call at a residence on High Falls Road. The woman told deputies she was awakened by the suspect, Bryan Deundre Overton, 29, of Griffin, who broke into the home by throwing a concrete paver through a window, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Overton demanded the woman’s money, debit card and car keys and then drove her to a bank in her car and used the debit card to withdraw money from her account, the sheriff’s office said. After getting the money, Overton took the woman, who was not publicly identified, back to her home and drove away in her vehicle, according to the release.