Man injured in shootout with officers in Midtown, officials say

A man was injured in a shootout with Atlanta police officers in Midtown on Saturday night, according to officials.
Police were called just before 8 p.m. to a domestic dispute on Peachtree Street. After speaking with the victim, officers found the suspect nearby, who started to run.
While running away, police said the suspect shot at the officers. An officer then returned fire, striking the man in the arm, the news station reported.
The GBI said it was responding to the shooting at the request of Atlanta police.
The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is said to be stable, according to Channel 2. No officers were injured during the incident.
