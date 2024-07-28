Crime & Public Safety

Man injured in shootout with officers in Midtown, officials say

A man was injured in a shootout with Atlanta police officers in Midtown on Saturday night, according to Channel 2 Action News. July 28, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A man was injured in a shootout with Atlanta police officers in Midtown on Saturday night, according to Channel 2 Action News. July 28, 2024.
By
47 minutes ago

A man was injured in a shootout with Atlanta police officers in Midtown on Saturday night, according to officials.

Police were called just before 8 p.m. to a domestic dispute on Peachtree Street. After speaking with the victim, officers found the suspect nearby, who started to run.

While running away, police said the suspect shot at the officers. An officer then returned fire, striking the man in the arm, the news station reported.

The GBI said it was responding to the shooting at the request of Atlanta police.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is said to be stable, according to Channel 2. No officers were injured during the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta after attempting to prevent car break-in
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot to death at Buckhead gas station
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Man arrested for deadly Buckhead gas station shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: Tyson Horne

South Georgia man, 75, shot in exchange of gunfire with deputies
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Wade Payne/Invision/AP

3 members of gospel group The Nelons, state official die in plane crash
Roswell man arrested, charged with killing girlfriend
Man arrested for deadly Buckhead gas station shooting
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan