Man injured in shooting at Piedmont Heights bowling alley

A man was injured in a shooting at Midtown Bowl on Sunday night, police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A shooting Sunday night at a bowling alley in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood left a man injured, Atlanta police said.

Officers were called to Midtown Bowl at 1936 Piedmont Circle around 11:20 p.m. and spoke with a man who said he was bowling when someone shot him, a news release states. The victim was taken to a hospital and was considered stable.

Police said the victim did not give a description of the suspect or explain the circumstances of the incident.

It’s not the first time someone was shot at an Atlanta bowling alley recently.

In March, 31-year-old LaKevia Jackson, who shared a child with Atlanta rapper Young Thug, was shot to death at Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta. Investigators believe that shooting stemmed from an argument over a bowling ball.

Two groups were bowling in adjacent lanes when they began arguing, police said. The argument later spilled over into the parking lot. Joshua Fleetwood, 25, was later arrested and charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

