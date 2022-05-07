ajc logo
X

Man injured in downtown Decatur shooting drives to Atlanta gas station

A man was shot in downtown Decatur. Police continue to investigate the incident. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

caption arrowCaption
A man was shot in downtown Decatur. Police continue to investigate the incident. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
9 minutes ago

A man was struck when a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a building on the 100 block of Electric Avenue in downtown Decatur, according to officials.

Decatur police responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, where witnesses told police someone was firing a gun in the parking lot. After the shooting was confirmed by evidence, Decatur police were notified of an injured adult male who was struck during the incident.

Atlanta Police Department notified Decatur police of a man who drove to the intersection of Candler Road and Memorial Drive requesting help from a gas station attendant, according to police.

The identity of the man and the cause of the incident have not been released at this time.

Decatur police are investigating. If you have any information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man shot outside downtown Atlanta club, arrested on unrelated charges
1h ago
Gwinnett parents charged after daughter’s house fire death are on the run, police say
20h ago
19-year-old shooting victim dies after being driven to Atlanta fire station
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top