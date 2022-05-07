Man injured in downtown Decatur shooting drives to Atlanta gas station

A man was struck when a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a building on the 100 block of Electric Avenue in downtown Decatur, according to officials.
Decatur police responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, where witnesses told police someone was firing a gun in the parking lot. After the shooting was confirmed by evidence, Decatur police were notified of an injured adult male who was struck during the incident.
Atlanta Police Department notified Decatur police of a man who drove to the intersection of Candler Road and Memorial Drive requesting help from a gas station attendant, according to police.
The identity of the man and the cause of the incident have not been released at this time.
Decatur police are investigating. If you have any information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.
