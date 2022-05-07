Man injured in downtown Decatur shooting drives to Atlanta gas station

Decatur police responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, where witnesses told police someone was firing a gun in the parking lot. After the shooting was confirmed by evidence, Decatur police were notified of an injured adult male who was struck during the incident.

Atlanta Police Department notified Decatur police of a man who drove to the intersection of Candler Road and Memorial Drive requesting help from a gas station attendant, according to police.