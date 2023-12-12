Man indicted, accused of selling disabled woman for sex at metro Atlanta hotels

An Atlanta man is accused of selling a woman with a developmental disability for sex to buyers in hotels around the metro area, state Attorney General Chris Carr said Tuesday.
Felipe Smith, 24, is accused of making money from selling the woman while being connected to a street gang, Carr said. A Clayton County grand jury indicted him last week on six counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and three counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.
“Alongside our partners at GBI, we have located an adult victim with a disability in a first-of-its-kind case for our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit,” Carr said in a statement. “We’re fighting each day to protect our most vulnerable Georgians, and that includes our ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and gang activity in every one of our communities. We will not rest in our pursuit of justice for this young woman and survivors across our state.”
Carr created the statewide Human Trafficking Prosecuting Unit in 2019 with the support of Gov. Brian Kemp, first lady Marty Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly. Last year, the unit rescued and assisted 116 victims and assisted in 33 investigations, Carr’s office said.
This year, 29 traffickers have been convicted and sentenced to prison and 39 others are under indictment.
In March, a 32-year-old man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for trafficking a 15-year-old girl, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Theodore Browne Jr. was found guilty on four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree following a five-day trial, the attorney general previously said. Three others, including two buyers and a seller, were previously sentenced for selling a girl for sex in 2018.
In the latest case, Smith was taken into custody with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. The GBI assisted in the investigation.
“The GBI’s HEAT Unit works closely with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to seek justice for victims,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a statement. “This case reveals the heinous nature of the crimes we investigate. We will continue to work with our public safety partners to hold people accountable for these vicious acts.”
About the Author