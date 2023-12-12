Man indicted, accused of selling disabled woman for sex at metro Atlanta hotels

An Atlanta man is accused of selling a woman with a developmental disability for sex to buyers in hotels around the metro area, state Attorney General Chris Carr said Tuesday.

Felipe Smith, 24, is accused of making money from selling the woman while being connected to a street gang, Carr said. A Clayton County grand jury indicted him last week on six counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and three counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

“Alongside our partners at GBI, we have located an adult victim with a disability in a first-of-its-kind case for our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit,” Carr said in a statement. “We’re fighting each day to protect our most vulnerable Georgians, and that includes our ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and gang activity in every one of our communities. We will not rest in our pursuit of justice for this young woman and survivors across our state.”