Clayton County man sentenced to 70 years in prison for trafficking 15-year-old

Theodore Browne Jr., 32, who was convicted March 3, must also register as a sex offender, Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement. Browne’s victim was present in court and gave a statement during his sentencing.

“This sentence demonstrates the severity of the crimes committed by Theodore Browne Jr., who made the active choice to abuse and exploit an underage girl for sex, putting her health and safety at risk every step of the way,” Carr said. “While today’s hearing was the final chapter in our prosecution of this multi-defendant case, our support of this victim is unwavering and we are so proud of the strength and courage she has shown throughout this process. She has regained her voice, four of her traffickers are off the streets and behind bars, and justice has once again been served.”