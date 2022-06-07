Man indicted, accused of firing rifle at 2 Powder Springs gas stations

In January, investigators said Jenkins fired at a man inside a white Toyota Corolla outside the Valero at the corner of Powder Springs and Hopkins roads. The victim was shot in the side of his head, his arm and his lower leg, according to an arrest warrant.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. on a Saturday. A second vehicle was damaged by the gunfire, but no one else was reported injured.

Jenkins was already in custody in the Shell shooting when he was identified as a suspect in the Valero incident. Ballistics evidence and a witness statement helped Powder Springs police make their case against him, his warrant shows.

On the afternoon of March 13, Jenkins is accused of firing 28 rounds at the Shell station on Richard D. Sailors Parkway at Powder Springs Road. Four women were inside the convenience store at the time, and one man was standing in front of it.

Two of the victims were critically injured in the shooting, including one woman who was shot in the legs, Powder Springs police said.

According to a police spokesperson, Jenkins argued with the gas station’s manager when the man accused him of stealing from the store in the past. During the argument, Jenkins tried to steal multiple items but was stopped by a bystander, the spokesperson said.

After the shooting, Jenkins was seen leaving the Valero in a silver Acura, which was found without its tag at a nearby home. Investigators used the vehicle’s information and security footage to identify him as a suspect, and he was arrested about six hours later, police said.

It was not clear if the same AK-47 rifle was used in both shootings.

A date for an arraignment hearing has not been set.