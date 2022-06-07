BreakingNews
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
Man indicted, accused of firing rifle at 2 Powder Springs gas stations

The man is accused of firing at a Valero station on Jan. 8 and a Shell station on March 13 using an AK-47.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A Marietta man was indicted last week on charges he opened fire on two Powder Springs gas stations with a military-style rifle, seriously injuring three people and putting three others’ lives at risk.

Treyvon Omar Jenkins, 20, was charged in a 19-count indictment handed down Thursday. He is accused of firing at a Valero station on Jan. 8 and a Shell station on March 13 using an AK-47.

In the March shooting, investigators said he got into an argument with the store manager and a bystander tried to intervene.

The January shooting appeared to be targeting a specific victim, according to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Charges in that case were not brought until April.

ExploreMan arrested, accused of firing on Powder Springs gas station with rifle

Jenkins was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and six counts of aggravated assault, as well as counts related to damage to property and possessing a weapon related to the two gas station shootings.

In January, investigators said Jenkins fired at a man inside a white Toyota Corolla outside the Valero at the corner of Powder Springs and Hopkins roads. The victim was shot in the side of his head, his arm and his lower leg, according to an arrest warrant.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. on a Saturday. A second vehicle was damaged by the gunfire, but no one else was reported injured.

Jenkins was already in custody in the Shell shooting when he was identified as a suspect in the Valero incident. Ballistics evidence and a witness statement helped Powder Springs police make their case against him, his warrant shows.

On the afternoon of March 13, Jenkins is accused of firing 28 rounds at the Shell station on Richard D. Sailors Parkway at Powder Springs Road. Four women were inside the convenience store at the time, and one man was standing in front of it.

Two of the victims were critically injured in the shooting, including one woman who was shot in the legs, Powder Springs police said.

According to a police spokesperson, Jenkins argued with the gas station’s manager when the man accused him of stealing from the store in the past. During the argument, Jenkins tried to steal multiple items but was stopped by a bystander, the spokesperson said.

After the shooting, Jenkins was seen leaving the Valero in a silver Acura, which was found without its tag at a nearby home. Investigators used the vehicle’s information and security footage to identify him as a suspect, and he was arrested about six hours later, police said.

It was not clear if the same AK-47 rifle was used in both shootings.

A date for an arraignment hearing has not been set.

