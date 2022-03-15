Hamburger icon
BREAKING: 2 injured after dispute leads to shooting at Powder Springs gas station

Both of the people who were shot were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

An argument at a Powder Springs gas station Tuesday afternoon exploded into gunfire and left two people injured, officials said.

The shooting took place at a Shell at 1390 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs police spokesman Jon Gargis confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Both of the people who were shot were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not share further information about the incident and did not say if a suspect had been identified or an arrest made. Officials did not release the names of the victims.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

