BREAKING: 2 injured after dispute leads to shooting at Powder Springs gas station

An argument at a Powder Springs gas station Tuesday afternoon exploded into gunfire and left two people injured, officials said.
The shooting took place at a Shell at 1390 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs police spokesman Jon Gargis confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Both of the people who were shot were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police did not share further information about the incident and did not say if a suspect had been identified or an arrest made. Officials did not release the names of the victims.
