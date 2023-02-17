Man gets prison time for hurling Molotov cocktail at federal building in Atlanta

Hunsinger, who was an Atlanta resident at the time, promoted the protest, according to the DOJ. By 11:30 p.m., he and others wore dark clothing and face coverings as they breached the fences of the building and began vandalizing the structure.

At least two federal employees were inside when Hunsinger smashed several windows and then lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it through a glass door that had already been broken, prosecutors said. Authorities later recovered a bottle used to make the Molotov cocktail, which had his DNA on it.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Hunsinger pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer and destruction of government property, according to court records.

“Stopping violent criminals, like Hunsinger, who target law enforcement officers is one of the most important things we can do to protect our communities,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent Katrina Berger said. “We are thankful for the hard work done in this case and hope that this sentence serves as a warning to anyone else thinking of committing such heinous acts.”