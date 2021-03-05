Man indicted in deadly shooting inside Marietta restaurant

Police K-9 Jacquo found the suspect behind the baseball field on KSU’s Marietta campus, McPhilamy said. He was hiding in thick brush and was “not visible to approaching officers,” he said.

Lemus was initially charged with malice murder, according to police. On Thursday, the grand jury indicted him on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remained Friday in the Cobb jail, where he has been held without bond since his arrest.

Lemus, a native of Honduras, was also being held on a possible immigration violation, jail records show.

The grand jury this week also indicted a suspect in a separate deadly shooting in December.

Justin Derome Harris is accused of firing several shots at two people at a Cumberland Parkway address, his arrest warrant states. Harris was 15 at the time of his arrest and charged as an adult.

On Thursday, he was indicted on charges including two counts each of felony murder and aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, his indictment states.