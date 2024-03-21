Man gets life in prison for 2021 fatal armed robbery attempt in Cobb

A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the fatal shooting of another man during a 2021 armed robbery attempt in Cobb County, officials said.

Brandon Glover, 25, was found guilty Friday of five counts of murder and one count each of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said. Glover was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 45 years, in the death of Thaddeus Statum.

“While nothing can undo the loss suffered by the family and friends of Thaddeus Statum, we hope that the verdict brings them some measure of closure,” Broady said.