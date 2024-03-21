Crime & Public Safety

Man gets life in prison for 2021 fatal armed robbery attempt in Cobb

Thaddeus Statum was fatally shot in September 2021. On Friday, his alleged shooter was sentenced to life in prison.

Credit: GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

Thaddeus Statum was fatally shot in September 2021. On Friday, his alleged shooter was sentenced to life in prison.
By
16 minutes ago

A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the fatal shooting of another man during a 2021 armed robbery attempt in Cobb County, officials said.

Brandon Glover, 25, was found guilty Friday of five counts of murder and one count each of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said. Glover was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 45 years, in the death of Thaddeus Statum.

“While nothing can undo the loss suffered by the family and friends of Thaddeus Statum, we hope that the verdict brings them some measure of closure,” Broady said.

On Sept. 30, 2021, police officers responded to a vehicle that had crashed through a chain-link fence along Blackhawk Trail off U.S. 78. Officials said they found Statum, 31, in the passenger seat with a gunshot to his lower abdomen. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and told police that he and Statum “were set up by two males who tried to rob them,” Broady said. The driver added that when all four of them arrived at Blackhawk Trail, Glover got out of a vehicle and fired a shot into their vehicle, striking Statum, authorities said.

He was able to provide a description of both alleged suspects, as well as a phone number and tag number of one of the suspects.

Broady confirmed that Glover was eventually identified as the shooter through a photo lineup.

According to a GoFundMe campaign the victim’s sister, Treneka Christian, put together, Statum was a father to a 5-year-old girl and expecting a second child at the time of the shooting. He had also lost his mother to cancer and heart failure a few months prior, Christian wrote.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,000

Credit: AJC

BREAKING
2 teen inmates accused of knocking out Georgia deputy, escaping
38m ago

Credit: File photo

Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says
2h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia primary does not show increase in African American support for Trump

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia primary does not show increase in African American support for Trump

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school resource officers make thousands in OT pay, records show
The Latest

Credit: AJC

BREAKING
2 teen inmates accused of knocking out Georgia deputy, escaping
38m ago
What it was like to witness the execution of Willie James Pye
1h ago
Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says
2h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta