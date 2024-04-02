Man gets life in armed robbery, fatal shooting at DeKalb apartment

Investigators searched the home and found five bullet casings in a hallway and bedroom, where one of Thomas’ safes was open and empty, according to prosecutors. A witness in the apartment told police she heard multiple gunshots while taking a shower. Soon after, a man wearing a ski mask approached the bedroom door and took her iPhone, the DA’s office said.

The shots were also heard by another woman who lived nearby and saw two men get into a black BMW SUV that sped away from the complex, prosecutors said.

According to the DA’s office, Thomas’ security cameras showed the vehicle parked in front of his apartment, where one of the suspects was seen knocking on the door and being let inside. Soon after, prosecutors said the other suspect followed him in without knocking.

“While the two suspects were inside, the driver of the SUV repositioned the car to face the complex’s exit,” prosecutors added. “A short time later, both suspects were captured on video leaving the apartment carrying items they did not bring with them.”

Detectives determined the vehicle was registered to Jackson’s girlfriend, who was arrested but told police she was not driving the car at the time. She identified the suspects as Jackson and 20-year-old Joe Noel, according to the DA’s office. Prosecutors said charges against Jackson’s girlfriend are pending.

Jackson was arrested in March 2023 along Fairburn Road in Atlanta, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said. Authorities said he attempted to flee but was apprehended by a K-9 officer. Officers said they recovered weapons during the arrest.

During his trial, Jackson testified that he didn’t shoot Thomas and was only there to buy drugs. On Friday, a jury found him guilty of murder, armed robbery and two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

DeKalb Superior Court Judge Gregory A. Adams then handed him two consecutive life sentences, plus 30 years.

On March 25, Noel pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. The DA’s office said his sentencing will be held at a later date.