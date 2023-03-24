X

19-year-old arrested in DeKalb armed robbery, fatal shooting

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 19-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in DeKalb County last year, officials said.

Chris Jackson is facing charges of felony murder and armed robbery in a 2022 incident that left 40-year-old Tarvies Thomas dead, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred Aug. 30 on Bedevere Circle. The sheriff’s office said he fatally shot Thomas during an armed robbery.

Jackson was arrested along Fairburn Road in Atlanta. Authorities said he attempted to flee but was apprehended by a K-9 officer. Officers recovered weapons during his arrest, officials said.

Jackson will be booked into the DeKalb jail after being released from the hospital.

