Man found stabbed to death behind Newnan Dollar General; 1 in custody

One suspect was in custody after a man was stabbed to death Monday morning in Newnan, according to police.
Officers were called around 8 a.m. to a wooded area behind a Dollar General store on Bullsboro Drive.
“Upon arrival, it was determined that a male appeared to be severely injured from cuts and stab wounds,” police said in a news release. “The Newnan Police Department secured the area and apprehended the alleged offender.”
The injured man died from his injuries. Neither the victim nor the suspect were publicly identified.
“There is no threat to the community,” police said.
