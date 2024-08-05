Man found stabbed to death behind Newnan Dollar General; 1 in custody

One suspect was in custody after a man was stabbed to death Monday morning in Newnan, according to police.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. to a wooded area behind a Dollar General store on Bullsboro Drive.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that a male appeared to be severely injured from cuts and stab wounds,” police said in a news release. “The Newnan Police Department secured the area and apprehended the alleged offender.”