120 affordable rentals return to market in Adair Park after renovation

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tours renovated homes at the Columbia at Capitol View complex on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Columbia Residential) Credit: Columbia Residential Credit: Columbia Residential Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tours renovated homes at the Columbia at Capitol View complex on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Columbia Residential) Credit: Columbia Residential Credit: Columbia Residential

Metro Atlanta has seen a wave of luxury apartment development over the past decade, particularly along the popular Beltline. But efforts to preserve and expand low- and moderate-income housing haven’t kept pace with the boom in high-end rentals.

Columbia Residential President Carmen Chubb said in a statement that the complex was on the verge of being sold as a market-rate development along the Beltline. But Columbia ultimately partnered with the city, Invest Atlanta, Enterprise Community Partners, Atlanta Housing Authority, Partners for Home, Bank of America and The Annie E. Casey Foundation to revitalize the property for low- and moderate-income workers.

The purchase was made through a $5 million acquisition loan from Enterprise Community Loan Fund with a guarantee by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, $1.5 million in Housing Opportunity Bond financing from Invest Atlanta, and a $1.5 million loan from the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority. The renovation was financed through low-income housing tax credits, historic renovation tax credits, private investment and local and state housing program resources.

A total of $27 million was spent to acquire and renovate the property.

The fully renovated complex has 24 supportive housing units and wrap-around services to accommodate very-low income residents, according to Columbia. The homes also have new lighting, kitchen appliances, restored red oak hardwood flooring and ceramic tile baths. On-site amenities include a business center, gym, community garden and covered pavilion with grills.

“It takes a village to preserve a village,” said Mayor Andre Dickens in a statement. “Columbia at Capitol View is a great example of how public private philanthropic partnerships should work for the benefit of the community.”