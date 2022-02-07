Man found shot in parking lot outside of Riverdale nightclub

A man who was shot outside a Riverdale nightclub early Monday morning is expected to survive, officials said.
Officers responded to the Privilege Lounge in the Parkwood Village Shopping Center on Ga. 138 around 3:45 a.m., Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive, but Spivey said he did not know the severity of the man’s injuries.
No other details were released about the incident, including the identity of the man who was shot. The investigation is ongoing, Spivey said.
