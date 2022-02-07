Hamburger icon
Man found shot in parking lot outside of Riverdale nightclub

The shooting took place in the parking lot outside of the Privilege Lounge, Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey said.

The shooting took place in the parking lot outside of the Privilege Lounge, Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A man who was shot outside a Riverdale nightclub early Monday morning is expected to survive, officials said.

Officers responded to the Privilege Lounge in the Parkwood Village Shopping Center on Ga. 138 around 3:45 a.m., Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive, but Spivey said he did not know the severity of the man’s injuries.

No other details were released about the incident, including the identity of the man who was shot. The investigation is ongoing, Spivey said.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

