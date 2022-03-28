Man found guilty on multiple charges in Doraville crash that killed 12-year-old

Eric Rodriguez, 43, was found guilty on multiple counts related to the wreck, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a news release. According to Boston, the trial brought to light further details of the tragic death of Amiah Kenney, 12, and her dog Noah, as well as Rodriguez’s attempts to evade responsibility for the crash.

The incident took place Nov. 11, 2020, when Kenney’s mother got a call from her niece who had a flat tire on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Doraville, leaving her stranded on the road, Boston said. Kenney, her mother, her stepmother and her emotional support dog Noah all piled into their Toyota Camry to go pick up their family member.