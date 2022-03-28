Man found guilty on multiple charges in Doraville crash that killed 12-year-old

A Dunwoody man who crashed his Range Rover into a car parked on the shoulder of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, killing a 12-year-old girl and her dog, has been convicted on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.
Eric Rodriguez, 43, was found guilty on multiple counts related to the wreck, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a news release. According to Boston, the trial brought to light further details of the tragic death of Amiah Kenney, 12, and her dog Noah, as well as Rodriguez’s attempts to evade responsibility for the crash.
The incident took place Nov. 11, 2020, when Kenney’s mother got a call from her niece who had a flat tire on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Doraville, leaving her stranded on the road, Boston said. Kenney, her mother, her stepmother and her emotional support dog Noah all piled into their Toyota Camry to go pick up their family member.
When they arrived, the stranded woman was still gathering her things, so Kenney and the others waited in the car. Kenney’s stepmother, D’Arrah Jackson, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the car’s hazard lights were on and they were all wearing seatbelts.
As the family waited in the Camry, they were rear-ended by Rodriguez, Boston said. Kenney was seriously injured in the wreck, but Rodriguez was able to get out of his SUV and assess the damage. After looking at the scene, he got back into his Range Rover and tried to drive away. When the SUV would not drive, he ripped the temporary tag off the back and ran away.
Boston said witnesses were able to get a good look at Rodriguez and note the unique tattoos on his face and chest. They were able to identify him later from security footage of a bar fight that happened a few days after the wreck. Investigators also linked the registration of the Range Rover to Rodriguez, Boston said.
After the crash, Kenney was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where she died. Jackson described her as “a beautiful soul.”
A DeKalb jury found Rodriguez guilty of two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and one count each of hit-and-run, reckless driving, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license and tampering with evidence. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 4, when he will face a maximum of 18 years in prison.
About the Author