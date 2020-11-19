‘A beautiful soul’: Family seeks justice for 12-year-old killed in Doraville hit-and-run

Jackson said it was raining hard, and they all remained inside the car with the hazards and their seatbelts on. When they located their niece, they yelled for her to hurry inside the vehicle.

“She did not have her personal belongings together. So she was still scrambling around the car,” Jackson said. “While we are telling her to hurry up, before I know it, in a matter of seconds, a Range Rover pushed us from the access road over the median into the middle of (Ga. 141).”

After the violent crash, Jackson said Amiah was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, but she didn’t survive. Noah, Amiah’s puppy who would’ve turned 1 in December, was also killed.

“I need answers. I need answers,” Jackson repeated. “Justice for Amiah, please, because she didn’t deserve this.”

According to Jackson, the driver of the Range Rover ran away from the scene. She said the GBI is in the process of investigating the suspect’s car. AJC.com has reached out to the GBI and Georgia State Patrol for more information about the incident.

Jackson, who remembers the crash vividly, said the suspect has a tattoo on the side of his cheek and had his hair slicked back. She added that the man was wearing a tan shirt and cargo shorts.

The family is hoping the community can help them get justice. Jackson said they had to postpone Amiah’s funeral to Nov. 28 due to financial issues. They started a GoFundMe page to cover expenses.

