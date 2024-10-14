Man found guilty of murdering trans woman in her Brookhaven apartment

According to Boston, investigators learned that Silva-Renteria and Vasquez first made contact months earlier on social media. Vasquez stopped replying to Silva-Renteria, but the 18-year-old continued to message her periodically in the first few months of 2021, Boston said.

On the night of May 3, 2021, Vasquez responded to a message from Silva-Renteria and sent him her address, Boston said. Silva-Renteria arrived at her apartment at 2:50 a.m. the next morning and texted her that he was there. Investigators were later able to see Silva-Renteria’s arrival on security camera video footage.

A neighbor shared doorbell camera footage with police that showed Silva-Renteria going into Vasquez’s apartment around 2:50 a.m. before leaving around 3:20 a.m., the DA’s office said. He seemed to leave the apartment complex, then return and walk around the parking lot before returning to Vasquez’s apartment at about 3:45 a.m. Investigators interviewed a neighbor who reported hearing several gunshots around that time.

Boston said Silva-Renteria’s defense team argued at trial that the defendant shot Vasquez out of fear upon learning that she was a transgender woman. However, Vasquez was proud of her identity, Boston said, and she had told Silva-Renteria that she was a trans woman several times over the months they exchanged messages.

A jury found Silva-Renteria guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Boston said. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Vasquez, who was originally from Costa Rica, had lived in Atlanta for about 12 years, her sister, Angela Vasquez, told the AJC after the shooting. Sophie Vasquez had been a member of Community Estrella, a local organization that supports the Latinx transgender community. The organization held a vigil for her at her apartment complex the week after her death that was attended by local elected officials and representatives from the police department.

In the aftermath of the killing, Brookhaven police said there was no evidence to label the incident a bias crime, and Silva-Renteria was not ultimately charged with a hate crime.