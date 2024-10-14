Crime & Public Safety

Man found guilty of murdering trans woman in her Brookhaven apartment

Defendant fatally shot victim during planned meeting in 2021
Pedro Silva-Renteria, 21, was convicted of killing a transgender woman in her Brookhaven apartment in 2021.

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Pedro Silva-Renteria, 21, was convicted of killing a transgender woman in her Brookhaven apartment in 2021.
By
48 minutes ago

A man who shot and killed a transgender woman after meeting her at her Brookhaven apartment in 2021 was convicted of murder Thursday, officials said.

Pedro Silva-Renteria, 21, was a teenager when he fatally shot 36-year-old Sophie Vasquez on May 4, 2021, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said. Officers found Vasquez, whose legal name was Juan Vasquez, lying dead in her apartment from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and face several hours after the shots were reported, according to Boston.

Silva-Renteria was identified as the suspect about two weeks after the killing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He fled to Texas and was arrested in Grand Prairie, a suburb of Dallas, on Aug. 5 of that year.

ExploreTeen arrested in Texas, accused of killing transgender woman in Brookhaven

According to Boston, investigators learned that Silva-Renteria and Vasquez first made contact months earlier on social media. Vasquez stopped replying to Silva-Renteria, but the 18-year-old continued to message her periodically in the first few months of 2021, Boston said.

On the night of May 3, 2021, Vasquez responded to a message from Silva-Renteria and sent him her address, Boston said. Silva-Renteria arrived at her apartment at 2:50 a.m. the next morning and texted her that he was there. Investigators were later able to see Silva-Renteria’s arrival on security camera video footage.

Sophie Arrieta Vasquez, 36, was found dead May 4, 2021, after being shot multiple times in her Brookhaven apartment.

Credit: Courtesy of Go Fund Me

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Go Fund Me

A neighbor shared doorbell camera footage with police that showed Silva-Renteria going into Vasquez’s apartment around 2:50 a.m. before leaving around 3:20 a.m., the DA’s office said. He seemed to leave the apartment complex, then return and walk around the parking lot before returning to Vasquez’s apartment at about 3:45 a.m. Investigators interviewed a neighbor who reported hearing several gunshots around that time.

Boston said Silva-Renteria’s defense team argued at trial that the defendant shot Vasquez out of fear upon learning that she was a transgender woman. However, Vasquez was proud of her identity, Boston said, and she had told Silva-Renteria that she was a trans woman several times over the months they exchanged messages.

A jury found Silva-Renteria guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Boston said. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Vasquez, who was originally from Costa Rica, had lived in Atlanta for about 12 years, her sister, Angela Vasquez, told the AJC after the shooting. Sophie Vasquez had been a member of Community Estrella, a local organization that supports the Latinx transgender community. The organization held a vigil for her at her apartment complex the week after her death that was attended by local elected officials and representatives from the police department.

In the aftermath of the killing, Brookhaven police said there was no evidence to label the incident a bias crime, and Silva-Renteria was not ultimately charged with a hate crime.

Explore‘We demand justice’: Vigil planned for transgender woman shot, killed in Brookhaven

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Texas man drops lawsuit against women he accused of helping his wife get abortion pills
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gwinnett teen was 38 weeks pregnant when body was found in woods
Placeholder Image

Credit: Family photo

Atlanta man charged in July 4 stabbing that killed grandmother of 13
Placeholder Image

Second man charged in fatal shooting of Atlanta man walking his dog
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Man acquitted of murder, convicted of armed robbery in 2019 Union City shooting2h ago
Teen driver arrested, accused of fatally striking woman on way to Forsyth school
Woman accused of stabbing 90-year-old to death at Buckhead apartments
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
EXCLUSIVE
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: State Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids