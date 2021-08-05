ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Teen arrested in Texas, accused of killing transgender woman in Brookhaven

Pedro Silva-Renteria
Caption
Pedro Silva-Renteria

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An 18-year-old was arrested in Texas months after being charged with the shooting death of a transgender woman in Brookhaven.

Pedro Silva-Renteria, 18, of Norcross was arrested Thursday on murder charges near Grand Prairie, Texas, according to Brookhaven police. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Sophie Arrieta Vasquez, who was found dead May 4 in her apartment off Windmont Drive.

Sophie Arrieta Vasquez, 36, was found dead May 4 after being shot multiple times in her Brookhaven apartment. (Go Fund Me)
Caption
Sophie Arrieta Vasquez, 36, was found dead May 4 after being shot multiple times in her Brookhaven apartment. (Go Fund Me)

Credit: Courtesy of Go Fund Me

Credit: Courtesy of Go Fund Me

Investigators said she was killed about 2 a.m., and her body was discovered about six hours later in the doorway of her apartment at The Atlantic Brookhaven. Silva-Renteria was named as the suspect about two weeks later.

Police spokesman Lt. David Snively previously said investigators believe they know Silva-Renteria’s motive, but they did not release it. He said they don’t believe it was a hate crime or that Vasquez’s gender was why she was targeted.

“It would not be appropriate for us to share that information until we confirm our understanding of the case by speaking with the suspect directly,” Snively told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May.

Explore‘We demand justice’: Vigil planned for transgender woman shot, killed in Brookhaven

Silva-Renteria will be held in Texas pending extradition to Georgia. Brookhaven police said additional charges are expected.

The suspect was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Grand Prairie police. Brookhaven police’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 404-637-0600 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 404-577-8477.

In Other News
1
Pandemic relief: Stone Mountain funds 2nd round of rent, utility...
2
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
3
DeKalb Watershed to perform maintenance on water main near Katie Kerr...
4
Brookhaven moves COVID-19 testing, vaccination site to strip mall
5
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top