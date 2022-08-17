Man found fatally shot in the middle of SW Atlanta street, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning in the middle of a street in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Anchor Terrace in the Venetian Hills neighborhood. They found a 34-year-old victim lying in the street, Atlanta police Capt. Christian Hunt told Channel 2.
Hunt, who serves as the department’s night commander, said the man had been shot in the chest. His name was not released.
Investigators remained at the scene for hours overnight, the news station reported. No further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released, and it was not clear if a suspect had been identified.
On Monday night, another man was found dead in the middle of a road on the other side of the city. Marcus Brandon, 28, discovered shot in the 700 block of Hutchens Road, near South Atlanta High School, when officers responded about 11:15 p.m.
He was lying next to a U-Haul truck, according to Channel 2. Atlanta police have classified his death as a homicide and have not released any further details.
Both fatal shootings remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author