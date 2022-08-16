ajc logo
Man dead after being found shot, lying near U-Haul truck in Atlanta road

Man found shot to death in the road in southeast Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A man found lying next to a rental truck in the middle of a southeast Atlanta road on Monday night was determined to be shot to death, Channel 2 Action News reported.

A passing driver spotted the man about 11:15 p.m. lying next to a U-Haul in the 700 block of Hutchens Road, Atlanta police told the news station. Officers discovered he was shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators at the scene told Channel 2 the victim, who was not identified, was likely a driver or an occupant of the truck. He is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35, according to the news station.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

