Man dead after being found shot, lying near U-Haul truck in Atlanta road

A passing driver spotted the man about 11:15 p.m. lying next to a U-Haul in the 700 block of Hutchens Road, Atlanta police told the news station. Officers discovered he was shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators at the scene told Channel 2 the victim, who was not identified, was likely a driver or an occupant of the truck. He is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35, according to the news station.