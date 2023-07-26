Man found fatally shot in cemetery of SW Atlanta church

A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in the cemetery of a church in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The body was located on the grounds of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church on Metropolitan Parkway at about 6:20 a.m., Atlanta police said. The man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Homicide investigators were called to the cemetery and are working to determine the circumstances around the man’s death, police said. No further information has been released, including the man’s identity or if the shooting took place at the church.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.