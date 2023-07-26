Man found fatally shot in cemetery of SW Atlanta church

By
48 minutes ago
A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in the cemetery of a church in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The body was located on the grounds of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church on Metropolitan Parkway at about 6:20 a.m., Atlanta police said. The man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Homicide investigators were called to the cemetery and are working to determine the circumstances around the man’s death, police said. No further information has been released, including the man’s identity or if the shooting took place at the church.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

