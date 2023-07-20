Man found fatally shot in car at DeKalb apartment complex

A man was found shot to death inside a car at a Stone Mountain apartment complex early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to Abberley Way in the Clifton Glen complex just before 1 a.m. and found a man in a car with a gunshot wound, DeKalb County police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been shared, including the identity of the man or how long he might have been there. No one was arrested and police did not say if any suspects or witnesses had been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

