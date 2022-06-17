ajc logo
Man found fatally shot at NW Atlanta home

Authorities were called to the 1100 block of Jones Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on reports of a person shot.

Combined ShapeCaption
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A man was found shot and killed Thursday night at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

Authorities were called to the 1100 block of Jones Avenue about 11:15 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, died at the scene.

It was not clear if the victim was connected to the home, which is also near Boyd Elementary School and Westside Reservoir Park.

Police did not release information regarding a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

