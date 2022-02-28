Man found dead on South Fulton road after being hit by vehicle

South Fulton police are investigating after a man’s body was found alongside a road after he was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Channel 2 Action News reported the man’s body was found by a neighbor on the side of Campbellton-Fairburn Road around 7 a.m. Police said the man, who has not been identified, was fatally hit by a vehicle.
No other details were provided by police, including the victim’s age or whether the driver has been identified.
The neighbor who found the body, Mel Keyton, told the news station he and another neighbor covered the victim’s body with a blanket until police arrived so that children on a school bus wouldn’t see it.
