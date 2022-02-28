Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Man found dead on South Fulton road after being hit by vehicle

South Fulton police are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink

caption arrowCaption
South Fulton police are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

South Fulton police are investigating after a man’s body was found alongside a road after he was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

Channel 2 Action News reported the man’s body was found by a neighbor on the side of Campbellton-Fairburn Road around 7 a.m. Police said the man, who has not been identified, was fatally hit by a vehicle.

No other details were provided by police, including the victim’s age or whether the driver has been identified.

caption arrowCaption
The body was found by a neighbor on the side of Campbellton-Fairburn Road.

Credit: John Spink

The body was found by a neighbor on the side of Campbellton-Fairburn Road.

Credit: John Spink

caption arrowCaption
The body was found by a neighbor on the side of Campbellton-Fairburn Road.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

The neighbor who found the body, Mel Keyton, told the news station he and another neighbor covered the victim’s body with a blanket until police arrived so that children on a school bus wouldn’t see it.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UPDATE: Police ID boy, 4, shot to death in car outside DeKalb grocery store
45m ago
Slain Cobb County barber had passion for clients, especially kids
1h ago
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Georgia death-penalty appeal
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top