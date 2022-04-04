Man found dead on sidewalk outside luxury Midtown apartments

A deadly shooting Monday morning left a man dead on the sidewalk outside a luxury apartment building in Midtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The victim was discovered around 2:45 a.m. by officers responding to a report of shots fired at The Dagny Midtown building on Juniper Street. Investigators at the scene told Channel 2 they believe the shooting was targeted.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The victim’s name was not released. Police are working to confirm if he lived in the building, the news station reported.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author