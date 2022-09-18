ajc logo
X

Man found dead in road in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

A man was found dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood road Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Combined ShapeCaption
A man was found dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood road Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A man was found dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Stockbridge officers received a call about a shooting at the intersection of Monarch Village Way and Brookwater Drive in the Red Oak area around 4:30 p.m. and found the deceased victim in the road, police said in a news release.

Investigators said there is no information about a possible suspect and no motive has been determined.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

No other details were released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end18h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
1h ago
Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager for rapper Ludacris, was charged with this murder this week following a June shooting that killed a 23-year-old man, according to police.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting
3h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
1h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
1h ago
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies looks at his hand after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies was removed from the game after the fourth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
14h ago
The Latest
Laura McKelvey of PAWS Atlanta with one of the shelter's dogs. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
22m ago
Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting
3h ago
Closing arguments Monday in attorney’s murder trial
4h ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
7h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top