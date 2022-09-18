Man found dead in road in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

A man was found dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Stockbridge officers received a call about a shooting at the intersection of Monarch Village Way and Brookwater Drive in the Red Oak area around 4:30 p.m. and found the deceased victim in the road, police said in a news release.
Investigators said there is no information about a possible suspect and no motive has been determined.
The victim’s name is being withheld until his family has been notified.
No other details were released by police.
