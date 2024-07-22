Man fired at Cobb officer during robbery but gun malfunctioned, police say

A man fled the state recently after attempting to break into a Marietta business and shoot a Cobb County police officer, officials said. Three days later, he was arrested in South Carolina.

Cobb police responded to an alarm activation in the 2700 block of Austell Road on July 13. When they arrived at roughly 4:18 a.m., Julio Figueroa was attempting to rob the business, officials said. Figueroa then pointed a handgun and attempted to fire at an officer, according to police.

Figueroa, who was arrested Tuesday in South Carolina, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction, burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, loitering and prowling, and firearms charges.