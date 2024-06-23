Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot over money during family gathering in DeKalb, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting at the ARIUM Peachtree Creek apartment complex on Saturday evening.

By
43 minutes ago

A suspect was arrested late Saturday, hours after he allegedly shot and killed an extended family member during a dispute over money at a DeKalb County apartment complex, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded around 6 p.m. after gunfire was reported at the ARIUM Peachtree Creek complex on Peachtree Creek Circle. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the pool area with several gunshot wounds. He was identified by police as 50-year-old Cedric Maxwell.

According to an arrest warrant obtained Sunday, 31-year-old Dario Howell is accused of shooting Maxwell in the back with a handgun during a family gathering at the complex, which is located near Shallowford Road and I-85. Howell was quickly detained without incident after the shooting. Police said both men knew each other.

“This was a large family gathering and they are extended family,” DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. “I do not have the exact relationship.”

Howell was later booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to online records. He is being held without bond.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

