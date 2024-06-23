Man fatally shot over money during family gathering in DeKalb, police say

A suspect was arrested late Saturday, hours after he allegedly shot and killed an extended family member during a dispute over money at a DeKalb County apartment complex, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded around 6 p.m. after gunfire was reported at the ARIUM Peachtree Creek complex on Peachtree Creek Circle. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the pool area with several gunshot wounds. He was identified by police as 50-year-old Cedric Maxwell.

According to an arrest warrant obtained Sunday, 31-year-old Dario Howell is accused of shooting Maxwell in the back with a handgun during a family gathering at the complex, which is located near Shallowford Road and I-85. Howell was quickly detained without incident after the shooting. Police said both men knew each other.