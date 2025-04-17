Crime & Public Safety
Man fatally shot in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood

Victim, 51, was found in northwest Atlanta shortly after 6 p.m.
The victim was shot on Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta, police said.

The victim was shot on Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta, police said.
By
27 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in northwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Sunset Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. regarding a person shot. The area is just south of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and a short walk from the Trap Music Museum in the English Avenue neighborhood.

A 51-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities. The victim’s name was not released.

No details were provided about a motive or a suspected gunman.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

