Man fatally shot in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood

A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in northwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Sunset Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. regarding a person shot. The area is just south of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and a short walk from the Trap Music Museum in the English Avenue neighborhood.

A 51-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities. The victim’s name was not released.