Armed ‘unruly patron’ shot by officer at Roswell bar, police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot by a police officer early Saturday morning at a Roswell sports bar, police said.
Shortly after 1 a.m., multiple 911 calls were made by staff and customers at Mazzy’s Sports Bar and Grill along Alpharetta Highway in the Brannon Square shopping complex. Callers reported there was an “unruly patron” who was pointing a firearm at people, police said.
Officers confronted the 34-year-old man and ordered him to drop his weapon but said he did not comply. The man is accused of then pointing the firearm at police.
A Roswell police officer eventually fired his weapon, striking the suspect, according to authorities. Medical aid was provided by police until the man was taken to the hospital.
Officials said that no officers were injured during the incident.
The GBI has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting but has not released additional information.
