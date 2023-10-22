Man fatally shot during armed robbery near SW Atlanta food mart, cops say

It was the second shooting on Cleveland Avenue in a 30-hour span

A man was shot and killed Friday during an armed robbery outside a 24-hour convenience store in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

The 34-year-old victim was shot around 10:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Avenue food mart in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. The area is located just east of I-75 and a short distance from the Brown’s Mill Golf Course.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound, and he died at the scene, police said. He was identified as Lawaine Brown by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that Brown was killed during an armed robbery. On Saturday, police said they were looking for a person of interest who was seen in surveillance footage inside and outside the store. He was wearing a black hoodie and pants, photos showed.

The gunfire was the second to erupt on Cleveland Avenue within a 30-hour span. On Thursday evening, a 13-year-old boy was found shot at the Pavilion Place apartment complex, located about a mile away. He was taken to a hospital, police said. The teen was alert, officials said.

Pavilion Place is among the 275 complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

According to authorities, the teenager was shot by a gunman while walking with a group of people. Police did not say if the boy was the intended target and information about a suspect was not released.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

