Man killed in accidental shooting at South Atlanta house party, police say

A man is dead after a gun was accidentally fired Wednesday night during a house party in South Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Atlanta police found the man wounded but alert when they arrived at the home on Lakewood Avenue near McDonough Boulevard just before 11:45 p.m., according to Channel 2. He later died at a hospital, and his name was not released.
Officers at the scene told the news station all those who attended the party were cooperating with the investigation. They believe the gun was discharged unintentionally when a group of people began playing with it.
Police have not said if anyone will face charges, Channel 2 reported.
According to an online listing, the home is available for short-term rentals through Airbnb. It was not clear if the home was being rented at the time of the shooting.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author