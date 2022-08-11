ajc logo
X

Man killed in accidental shooting at South Atlanta house party, police say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Young man dead after accidental house party shooting, Atlanta police say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

A man is dead after a gun was accidentally fired Wednesday night during a house party in South Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Atlanta police found the man wounded but alert when they arrived at the home on Lakewood Avenue near McDonough Boulevard just before 11:45 p.m., according to Channel 2. He later died at a hospital, and his name was not released.

Officers at the scene told the news station all those who attended the party were cooperating with the investigation. They believe the gun was discharged unintentionally when a group of people began playing with it.

Police have not said if anyone will face charges, Channel 2 reported.

According to an online listing, the home is available for short-term rentals through Airbnb. It was not clear if the home was being rented at the time of the shooting.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up 2h ago
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn
18h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
8h ago
Abrams bets that support for casino gambling will pay off in November
2h ago
Abrams bets that support for casino gambling will pay off in November
2h ago
Decatur Book Festival announces keynote speaker, author lineup
15h ago
The Latest
Police investigating deadly domestic shooting in SE Atlanta
1h ago
Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments
1h ago
Prison smuggling case links GED instructor to gang activity
2h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
8h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
2h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top