Man facing murder charge after vehicle crashes into Oakwood home, police say

A man has died after being found shot inside a vehicle that crashed into an Oakwood home over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.

Oakwood police were called around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in progress in the 5300 block of Aster Place in the Prescott community, which is comprised of single-family home and townhouses. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into the back of a residence on Wild Berry Court, a nearby road.

Officers approached the car and found a man in the driver’s seat suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld because his next of kin has yet to be notified, police said.