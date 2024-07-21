Man facing murder charge after vehicle crashes into Oakwood home, police say

A man has died after being found shot inside a vehicle that crashed into an Oakwood home over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
Oakwood police were called around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in progress in the 5300 block of Aster Place in the Prescott community, which is comprised of single-family home and townhouses. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into the back of a residence on Wild Berry Court, a nearby road.
Officers approached the car and found a man in the driver’s seat suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld because his next of kin has yet to be notified, police said.
While Oakwood police were at the vehicle, Hall County deputies and Flowery Branch police officers responded to help with an injured person at the address of the original call on Aster Place. According to investigators, that injured man, identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Gambrel, was detained at the scene and later arrested.
Gambrel is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, officials said.
A motive is unclear, and police did not share additional details about the shooting.
“This is an open and ongoing investigation however there is no threat to the public associated with this incident,” police said.
