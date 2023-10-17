Man exonerated 16 years after wrongful conviction killed by Georgia deputy

“His life was tragically cut short,” said Innocence Project of Florida Executive Director Seth Miller, who worked with Cure to exonerate him.

On Monday morning, Cure was shot and killed by a Camden County deputy after he was pulled over on I-95 in a rural area north of Kingsland, about nine miles from the Florida border, according to the GBI. Special Agent Stacy Carson confirmed Tuesday that he was stopped on suspicion of reckless driving and speeding.

The state agency said Cure got out of his car at the request of the deputy and cooperated throughout the stop until he learned he was going to be placed under arrest. Once he stopped complying, the deputy used his Taser, the GBI said.

Investigators said Cure then assaulted the deputy, who used his Taser again and hit Cure with his baton. Still Cure did not comply, and the deputy shot him, the GBI said in its official news release. He was treated by paramedics and later died.

Cure was on his way back home after visiting his mother in South Florida, according to Miller.

In 2004, Cure was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of armed robbery at a Walgreens in Broward County the previous year. The robber left the store with $1,700.

He was exonerated in 2020 based on a finding of “actual innocence” following a new investigation initiated by the Innocence Project of Florida and the Broward County State Attorney’s Office’s Conviction Review Unit (CRU), the attorney’s office stated in a news release that December. His case was the first success for the unit led by Assistant State Attorney Arielle Demby Berger.

Cure had petitioned in 2019 to Berger, who immediately began examining the case. The CRU found that an ATM receipt proved Cure was miles away from the crime scene at the time of the robbery, prosecutors said. Investigators also determined that a photo array showed to a victim had multiple photos of Cure and “was therefore an unreliable, suggestive identification procedure,” the release stated.

“The Leonard we knew was a smart, funny and kind person,” Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor said in a statement. “After he was freed and exonerated by our office, he visited prosecutors at our office and participated in training to help our staff do their jobs in the fairest and most thorough way possible. He would frequently call to check in on ... Berger and offer our team encouragement to continue to do the important work of justice.”

In June, Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a claims bill that awarded Cure $817,000 in compensation from the State of Florida for his wrongful conviction and imprisonment. Cure, who had a security job, was ecstatic to hear the bill also offered him 120 hours of college tuition and fees. He received his check in August, Miller said.

After being separated from his family for nearly two decades, Cure had also started to reconnect with his loved ones. He was very close to his brother and mother, who he visited her just hours before his death.

“We will do all we can to support Lenny’s family and all who knew him and loved him,” Miller said.

Last month, Cure spoke to students at Jonesboro High School in honor of Wrongful Conviction Day, according to the Georgia Innocence Project, which said he had just purchased a home in southern Fulton County.

Words cannot express our devastation at the loss of a member of the Georgia Freed and Exonerated Community, Leonard... Posted by Georgia Innocence Project on Monday, October 16, 2023

“Words cannot express our devastation at the loss of a member of the Georgia Freed and Exonerated Community,” the organization said in a statement. “Leonard was a wonderful friend and an active participant in educating Georgians about wrongful conviction.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.