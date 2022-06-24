3 siblings drown in Clarks Hill Lake just north of Augusta

Investigations are ongoing after two children and one adult drowned Thursday in Clarks Hill Lake in Lincoln County, a release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.
The three victims were siblings, according to WJBF, a television station affiliated with ABC in Augusta.
According to law enforcement, game wardens were called by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m. about a possible triple drowning at the Amity Recreation Area in Lincolnton.
The youngest victims were Mason Powell, 4, and Sawyer Powell, 3, WJBF reports. Authorities said their bodies were recovered by bystanders prior to their arrival on the scene.
The third victim, Ravel Powell, 22, was not found until just before 11 p.m. thanks to a sonar search, law enforcement said.
The bodies of the victims were turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in order to determine the cause of death, the release states.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author