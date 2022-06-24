ajc logo
3 siblings drown in Clarks Hill Lake just north of Augusta

According to law enforcement, game wardens were called by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at about 9 p.m. about a possible triple drowning at the Amity Recreation Area in Lincolnton.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Investigations are ongoing after two children and one adult drowned Thursday in Clarks Hill Lake in Lincoln County, a release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.

The three victims were siblings, according to WJBF, a television station affiliated with ABC in Augusta.

According to law enforcement, game wardens were called by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m. about a possible triple drowning at the Amity Recreation Area in Lincolnton.

The youngest victims were Mason Powell, 4, and Sawyer Powell, 3, WJBF reports. Authorities said their bodies were recovered by bystanders prior to their arrival on the scene.

The third victim, Ravel Powell, 22, was not found until just before 11 p.m. thanks to a sonar search, law enforcement said.

The bodies of the victims were turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in order to determine the cause of death, the release states.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

