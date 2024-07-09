Man dies after fire engulfs DeKalb apartment

A charred framework is all that is left of an apartment where a man was killed in a fire early Tuesday morning.
DeKalb County fire officials said they found the man in the laundry room.
“It appeared like he was trying to escape,” spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels told reporters at the scene, adding that the man was disabled.
Fire crews had been called to the Snapfinger Woods Drive apartment around 1:40 a.m., Daniels told Channel 2 Action News. Investigators believe the blaze started in the bedroom but have not disclosed what sparked the flames.
The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Channel 2 reported.
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Fire officials have not released any other information about the victim or the cause of the fire.
