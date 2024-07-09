Man dies after fire engulfs DeKalb apartment

Fire crews had been called to the Snapfinger Woods Drive apartment around 1:40 a.m., Daniels told Channel 2 Action News. Investigators believe the blaze started in the bedroom but have not disclosed what sparked the flames.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Channel 2 reported.

Fire officials have not released any other information about the victim or the cause of the fire.

