Man dies after dispute ends in blunt force trauma injury at SW Atlanta home

A man died after he was injured in a fight with someone he knew in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to a home on Ira Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood after getting reports of an unresponsive man around 4:30 p.m., Atlanta police said. At the house, a 61-year-old man was found suffering from a blunt force trauma injury.
The man was taken to the hospital but later died from his wounds, police said. He has not been publicly identified.
Investigators were able to determine the man had been injured at a house directly across the street, at the corner of Ira and Fletcher streets. A police spokesperson said the victim was involved in a dispute there “between known acquaintances” but did not release further details.
The spokesperson confirmed the death was being investigated as a homicide, and no arrest had been made. It is not clear if the other person involved in the dispute remained in the area after the victim was injured.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author