One death reported in Polk County home explosion

14 hours ago

A person was killed after an explosion at a home in Polk County, officials told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday.

The explosion happened Saturday morning on Winkle Road in Cedartown.

As of Saturday afternoon, the identity of the deceased had not been released.

Officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department told Channel 2 Action News they had not yet determined a cause for the explosion, but they were not ruling out propane as a possible source.

