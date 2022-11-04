BreakingNews
David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
ajc logo
X

Man dead, child injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man is dead and a 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash with a Clayton County police officer on Ga. 85 early Friday morning, officials said.

The officer was also taken to the hospital, the Georgia State Patrol said, but he was able to share his account of the crash with troopers at the scene.

Officials identified the driver killed as 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks of Atlanta. The child, who was sitting in the back seat, has not been identified and the GSP did not share details about the relationship between him and Banks.

The crash took place just before 1 a.m. in Riverdale as the officer was responding to a call for service, according to the GSP. The officer was driving north on Ga. 85 but did not have his emergency lights or siren activated, while Banks’ Ford Fiesta was facing south in the highway’s center turn lane.

Banks tried to turn left into a KFC at the intersection of Roberts Drive and went into the path of the patrol car, the GSP said. The officer told troopers that he tried to avoid the crash, but his car hit the Fiesta’s passenger side, spinning the small car around while his cruiser was forced off the road.

Banks was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died, the GSP said. The officer was also taken to Grady, but authorities did not provide further information on his condition. The 2-year-old was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital and his injury status was not shared.

The crash remains under investigation by the GSP with help from the state agency’s specialized collision reconstruction team.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
40m ago

Credit: TNS

Braves post revenue of $252 million in third quarter
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Will Herschel Walker snub an election-eve GOP unity rally?
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Will Herschel Walker snub an election-eve GOP unity rally?
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High turnout expected as Georgia early voting concludes Friday
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

BREAKING: Gwinnett police report officer-involved shooting in Norcross
1h ago
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 in Clayton County reopens after fatal crash
3h ago
17 alleged Bloods gang members charged in statewide RICO indictment
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
40m ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
6h ago
Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top