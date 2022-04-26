ajc logo
X

Man convicted, sentenced to 2 years for causing Cobb crash in 2019

A jury recently convicted Howard Wright of being responsible for a March 2019 crash in Smyrna. A judge sentenced him to two years in prison, followed by 13 years of probation.

caption arrowCaption
A jury recently convicted Howard Wright of being responsible for a March 2019 crash in Smyrna. A judge sentenced him to two years in prison, followed by 13 years of probation.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A man who seriously injured another motorist in a 2019 crash in Cobb County was sentenced to two years in prison.

Howard Wright, 46, was driving 86 mph when he slammed into the victim’s vehicle on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna, according to authorities. That was nearly twice the 45-mph speed limit on the busy road.

A jury convicted Wright of serious injury by vehicle April 20, court records show. A day later, Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs ordered him to serve two years in prison followed by 13 years of probation.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. announced the verdict and sentencing in a news release Tuesday.

According to the release, the crash happened March 20, 2019, at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Cooper Lake Road. Wright was driving northbound when he T-boned John Nelson’s vehicle as the victim was making a left turn, the indictment states.

Nelson was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with a serious head injury. Court documents indicate the crash left his head “severely disfigured.” He gave an impact statement during Wright’s sentencing, telling the judge the crash continues to have lingering effects on his life.

“It seems like since my head injury I can only feel irritability, anger and dullness,” the victim said.

Wright remained in custody Tuesday at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

“We are hopeful that our victim’s wish for Mr. Wright to never be able to inflict such pain on anyone else comes true with (the) sentencing,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Marty First, who led the prosecution during last week’s trial.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
No prison time for woman whose 5-year-old daughter weighed 7 pounds when she died
34m ago
Police officers are targets of violence as crime spikes across U.S., FBI chief says
2h ago
Suspect identified in deadly shooting at DeKalb gas station
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top