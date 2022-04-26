Man convicted, sentenced to 2 years for causing Cobb crash in 2019

Nelson was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with a serious head injury. Court documents indicate the crash left his head “severely disfigured.” He gave an impact statement during Wright’s sentencing, telling the judge the crash continues to have lingering effects on his life.

“It seems like since my head injury I can only feel irritability, anger and dullness,” the victim said.

Wright remained in custody Tuesday at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

“We are hopeful that our victim’s wish for Mr. Wright to never be able to inflict such pain on anyone else comes true with (the) sentencing,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Marty First, who led the prosecution during last week’s trial.