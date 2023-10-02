Man convicted of murder in fatal shooting at Buckhead apartments

Fairburn man accused of inciting jail riot while awaiting trial

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A Fairburn man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of killing a 26-year-old at a Buckhead apartment complex last year.

Xavier Frison was convicted of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the death of Arlontae Marks. Frison was sentenced to life plus five years on Aug. 31, 2023, in Fulton County Superior Court.

While he was awaiting trial, Frison was accused of inciting a jail riot in a theft scheme. Those charges are still pending, court records show.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The deadly shooting took place at the AMLI Lenox apartments at 3478 Lakeside Drive on the afternoon of Nov. 10, 2022. Marks was found in critical condition and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

WSB traffic reporter Mark McKay reported hearing several shots from his condo building next to the apartment complex, which is about three blocks from Lenox Square. Video McKay recorded from his balcony showed a white sedan pulling out of a parking spot, before driving away with a patrol car in pursuit.

Frison was arrested a day after the shooting. Police said at the time they believed it was a result of “an ongoing dispute between known parties.”

About a month before the trial, Frison was charged with theft and inciting a riot at the Fulton County Jail. According to arrest warrants, Frison took a fellow detainee to the commissary telephones and began punching him several times before giving him instructions to call the man’s sister. A second detainee arrived and punched the man as well.

With Frison standing over him, the man called his sister and said he had been jumped, his eyes were bleeding and swelling, and if she didn’t send the money, they would continue to fight him, investigators said in the warrants.

Frison told the detainee to tell his sister to send him $50 through CashApp, and she complied, investigators said. He has not been indicted in that case, records show.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Body of Brookhaven woman found in Gwinnett; boyfriend charged1h ago

Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags employee dies after falling out of van during Fright Fest
33m ago

Credit: TNS

ONLY ON AJC
As Kaiser Permanente employees prepare to strike, Georgia may be spared
3h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Georgia Gwinnett faculty senate weighs no-confidence vote in leaders
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Georgia Gwinnett faculty senate weighs no-confidence vote in leaders
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why these five celebrities love the Braves
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Obituary photo

Atlanta City Council approves $3.75M settlement in police custody death
17m ago
Six Flags employee dies after falling out of van during Fright Fest
33m ago
Body of Brookhaven woman found in Gwinnett; boyfriend charged
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Routine alert test sparks conspiracies
5h ago
Things to know about the Nobel Prizes
10h ago
‘A little bit magical’: Scenes from Jimmy Carter’s birthday - Story, many photos
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top