Man convicted of murder in fatal shooting at Buckhead apartments

A Fairburn man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of killing a 26-year-old at a Buckhead apartment complex last year.

Xavier Frison was convicted of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the death of Arlontae Marks. Frison was sentenced to life plus five years on Aug. 31, 2023, in Fulton County Superior Court.

While he was awaiting trial, Frison was accused of inciting a jail riot in a theft scheme. Those charges are still pending, court records show.

The deadly shooting took place at the AMLI Lenox apartments at 3478 Lakeside Drive on the afternoon of Nov. 10, 2022. Marks was found in critical condition and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

WSB traffic reporter Mark McKay reported hearing several shots from his condo building next to the apartment complex, which is about three blocks from Lenox Square. Video McKay recorded from his balcony showed a white sedan pulling out of a parking spot, before driving away with a patrol car in pursuit.

#BREAKINGNEWS Atlanta: 4:38p Alleged perps try to flee Amli Lenox shooting scene but @Atlanta_Police right on their tails. Heard shots and watched scene unfold from my condo balcony. @wsbtv @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/dnNjjEBmIf — Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) November 10, 2022

Frison was arrested a day after the shooting. Police said at the time they believed it was a result of “an ongoing dispute between known parties.”

About a month before the trial, Frison was charged with theft and inciting a riot at the Fulton County Jail. According to arrest warrants, Frison took a fellow detainee to the commissary telephones and began punching him several times before giving him instructions to call the man’s sister. A second detainee arrived and punched the man as well.

With Frison standing over him, the man called his sister and said he had been jumped, his eyes were bleeding and swelling, and if she didn’t send the money, they would continue to fight him, investigators said in the warrants.

Frison told the detainee to tell his sister to send him $50 through CashApp, and she complied, investigators said. He has not been indicted in that case, records show.