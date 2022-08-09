Man charged with murder in DeKalb arrested in Statesboro by fugitive task force

Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was arrested after officers found him hiding in the backseat of a woman’s car during a traffic stop, Statesboro police said in a news release. The woman, who was previously linked to Jones and had been watched by officers with the fugitive task force, was also arrested.

Jones is accused of killing 43-year-old Enrico Jackson in November 2021, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.