Man charged with murder in DeKalb arrested in Statesboro by fugitive task force

Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was arrested after officers found him hiding in the backseat of a woman’s car during a traffic stop, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man charged with murder in connection with a fatal DeKalb County shooting last year was arrested by a fugitive task force in Statesboro on Monday.

Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was arrested after officers found him hiding in the backseat of a woman’s car during a traffic stop, Statesboro police said in a news release. The woman, who was previously linked to Jones and had been watched by officers with the fugitive task force, was also arrested.

Jones is accused of killing 43-year-old Enrico Jackson in November 2021, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Though DeKalb officials could not immediately confirm if they’re related, Jackson’s obituary lists Ronnie Jones Jr. among his surviving family members. According to the obituary, Jackson’s father is Ronnie Jones Sr.

Statesboro police said the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force had been searching for Jones for months prior to Monday’s arrest. After receiving tips about Jones’ whereabouts, agents set up surveillance at multiple locations linked to him around Statesboro.

On Monday, agents saw Jones’ suspected accomplice, Charity Smith, leaving the Blakewoods apartments, Statesboro police said. Officers with the task force performed a traffic stop and both Jones and Smith were taken into custody.

Jones was booked into the Bulloch County Jail, where he awaits extradition to DeKalb, Statesboro police said.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

