Man charged with murder, armed robbery in DeKalb gas station owner’s death

A man was arrested Saturday in the death of a DeKalb County gas station owner, officials said.

Ar’Drez Turner, who faces charges of murder and armed robbery, remains in the DeKalb jail without bond. He is one of multiple suspects accused in the death of 24-year-old Rahil Surani, a 2022 University of Georgia graduate, police said.

On July 19, officers were called to a BP station on Flat Shoals Road near I-20 around 2 a.m. and found Surani fatally shot inside the store. According to an arrest warrant, Turner is accused in the death because he participated “in the robbery with another unknown suspect who shot and killed the victim.”

Turner is suspected of taking cash from the gas station while armed with a semi-automatic handgun, the warrant adds.

A employee told Channel 2 Action News soon after the deadly incident that the owner was putting up displays outside the convenience store when a man approached, fired shots, snatched the cash register and ran away. Two other employees were also present.

DeKalb police said Thursday that the investigation into the shooting remains open because there were multiple suspects involved. The exact number of suspects and their names were not provided, but police confirmed that only Turner had been charged.

