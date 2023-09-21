Man charged with murder, armed robbery in DeKalb gas station owner’s death

24-year-old was killed in July

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By
33 minutes ago
X

A man was arrested Saturday in the death of a DeKalb County gas station owner, officials said.

Ar’Drez Turner, who faces charges of murder and armed robbery, remains in the DeKalb jail without bond. He is one of multiple suspects accused in the death of 24-year-old Rahil Surani, a 2022 University of Georgia graduate, police said.

On July 19, officers were called to a BP station on Flat Shoals Road near I-20 around 2 a.m. and found Surani fatally shot inside the store. According to an arrest warrant, Turner is accused in the death because he participated “in the robbery with another unknown suspect who shot and killed the victim.”

Turner is suspected of taking cash from the gas station while armed with a semi-automatic handgun, the warrant adds.

ExploreMan shot to death during armed robbery at DeKalb gas station, police say

A employee told Channel 2 Action News soon after the deadly incident that the owner was putting up displays outside the convenience store when a man approached, fired shots, snatched the cash register and ran away. Two other employees were also present.

DeKalb police said Thursday that the investigation into the shooting remains open because there were multiple suspects involved. The exact number of suspects and their names were not provided, but police confirmed that only Turner had been charged.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store5h ago

Credit: NYT

Chesebro moves to suppress key evidence in Trump election case
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

MARTA’s CEO died by suicide. His family is working to raise awareness.
1h ago

Cops: Woman stole ambulance from Waffle House before high-speed chase
1h ago

Cops: Woman stole ambulance from Waffle House before high-speed chase
1h ago

GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Family of 2022 Fulton jail death announces plans to sue sheriff and county
24m ago
NEW DETAILS
Mauling on Midtown street leads to dog’s shooting, cops say
1h ago
Cops: Woman stole ambulance from Waffle House before high-speed chase
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
3h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
3h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top