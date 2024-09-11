Crime & Public Safety

Man charged with DUI in Forsyth crash that killed woman, 2 dogs

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ga. 400 and Jot ‘Em Down Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
53 minutes ago

A man has been charged with DUI after a crash in Forsyth County left a woman and two dogs dead Sunday evening, officials said.

Logan Moye, 30, of Dahlonega, ran a red light around 9:30 p.m., crashing into Julie Waters Lamb, 72, of Dawsonville, at the intersection of Ga. 400 and Jot ‘Em Down Road, according to authorities. The Forsyth sheriff’s office and fire department responded to the intersection, located less than 10 miles from Lake Lanier, and Lamb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moye was traveling north on Ga. 400 in a 2019 Ford F-150, and Lamb was driving west on Jot ‘Em Down Road. The light turned red as Moye approached the intersection but he was unable to stop due to his speed, officials said. Lamb, who had a green light, was crossing Ga. 400 when Moye allegedly crashed into her.

Authorities did not share how fast Moye was driving when he entered the intersection.

He was booked into the Forsyth jail on charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance schedule II, reckless driving, two counts of cruelty to animals, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to use seat belts.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

