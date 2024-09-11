Man charged with DUI in Forsyth crash that killed woman, 2 dogs

A man has been charged with DUI after a crash in Forsyth County left a woman and two dogs dead Sunday evening, officials said.

Logan Moye, 30, of Dahlonega, ran a red light around 9:30 p.m., crashing into Julie Waters Lamb, 72, of Dawsonville, at the intersection of Ga. 400 and Jot ‘Em Down Road, according to authorities. The Forsyth sheriff’s office and fire department responded to the intersection, located less than 10 miles from Lake Lanier, and Lamb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moye was traveling north on Ga. 400 in a 2019 Ford F-150, and Lamb was driving west on Jot ‘Em Down Road. The light turned red as Moye approached the intersection but he was unable to stop due to his speed, officials said. Lamb, who had a green light, was crossing Ga. 400 when Moye allegedly crashed into her.